Getting your wheels on straight

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

After a winter as disastrous on roads as the one just experienced, there’s no better way to celebrate than switching back to regular tires on your vehicle and leaving the windows rolled down as you hit the highway.

But there’s probably going to be one problem with your car that’s not only going to affect its performance, but the fuel economy and, in turn, your wallet, too.

To help avoid this bump in the road, coincidentally caused by potholes, uneven concrete and much more, there’s one thing to get straightened out this spring – your vehicle’s alignment.

Over at Lalonde’s Towing in Charteris, Danny Lalonde has prepared for the season by purchasing a Hunter Hawkeye Elite Alignment Machine, capable of servicing everything from the classics to modern vehicles through some sophisticated technology.

“Basically, we’re going to put your car on [the ramp], it stays in neutral, we block it and lift it up,” explained Lalonde. “Then the ramp lights turn on when we’re at our perfect height for a reading.”

