Saturday, December 19, 2020
Staff of the Giant Tiger in Shawville donated $1,000 to Bouffe Pontiac on Dec. 8. From left: Bouffe Director Kim Laroche, Giant Tiger employees Francine Evans, Scott Beimers, Anne Danis, store manager Brandyn Gauthier and Jennifer Desjardins.
News 

Giant Tiger donates $1,000 to Bouffe Pontiac

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Dec 8, 2020
The local food bank got some extra support just before the holidays, as staff at the Shawville Giant Tiger made a sizable donation of $1,000 on Dec. 8.
Manager Brandyn Gauthier said . . .

