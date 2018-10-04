Giving thanks by Alina Seguin-Holmes

After living through the threat of a tornado not so long ago, it is really easy to sit back and see how much we have to be thankful for. We are thankful for family, our home, our friends, our community, food, clothing, shelter and all the extras. My heart goes out to all those affected by the tragedy that hit so close to home only a few weeks ago. I was very relieved to get texts and calls from loved ones living close to where the tornado touched down reassuring me they were alright. Although there is lots of clean up and rebuilding to be done we can be grateful that there were few injuries in the crazy storm that hit us so quickly.

Ever since I can remember Thanksgiving has been my favourite holiday. To me there is nothing better than spending time with family while enjoying a delicious feast. Here are some ideas to make this Thanksgiving extra special.

