Golden Age darts and cards

December 12 card results were: 50/50 was won by Rita Blaskie and the door prize by Doreen Zimmerling. Ladies first was won by Marie Pilon and second by Janet Lafleur. Men’s first was won by Ronald Beaudoin and second by Ivan Leblanc.

Lunch was prepared by Doreen Zimmerling and Rose Dagenais.

December 14 dart results were: 50/50 went to Sylvie Lemay and the door prize was won by Alvine St. Aubin. Ladies first was won by Debbie Miron and second by Esther Dubeau. Men’s first was won by Evert Hodgins and second by Ronald Beaudoin.

