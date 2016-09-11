Golden Peaks helping seniors

ANDREA CRANFIELD

FORT COULONGE

Sept. 11, 2016

A community fundraiser has enabled Golden Peaks (Mont d’Or) to purchase 17 emergency alarm systems for Pontiac residents.

Golden Peaks, based in Fort Coulonge, is a non-profit organization offering home care services to elderly residents or people with a loss of autonomy across Pontiac.

In April 2015 Golden Peaks purchased 35 alarm systems called Maestro Machines as part of a pilot project that were handed out to residents all across the Pontiac.

