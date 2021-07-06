Golf tournament donates to Bouffe Pontiac

Julien St-Jean
Campbells Bay July 3, 2021
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rob Black and Matt Greer wanted to figure out a way to see their friends.
Their solution was to organize a small golf tournament with friends, which they called the ‘Log End Invitational’ after Black’s company.
This year, on July 3, they held the second annual Log’s End invitational. But this year, there was a catch – they charged an entrance fee and donated all the profits to Bouffe Pontiac.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca