Golf tournament donates to Bouffe Pontiac

Julien St-Jean

Campbells Bay July 3, 2021

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rob Black and Matt Greer wanted to figure out a way to see their friends.

Their solution was to organize a small golf tournament with friends, which they called the ‘Log End Invitational’ after Black’s company.

This year, on July 3, they held the second annual Log’s End invitational. But this year, there was a catch – they charged an entrance fee and donated all the profits to Bouffe Pontiac.