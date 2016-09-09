Golfers unite to raise funds for local recreation facility

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

MANSFIELD Sept. 11, 2016

Golf lovers and novice golfers joined forces on Sept. 11 to raise money for the Centre des loisirs des Draveurs Recreational Centre. The centre operates as a non-profit entity geared towards offering affordable programming to residents of all ages from throughout the Pontiac.

“The fundraiser is to better the facility,” said organizer Gaetan Graveline. “A lot of improvement needs to be done.”

