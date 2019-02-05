Got (Canadian) milk?

Recently, I was sheepishly approached by a non-farming friend who had a look on her face like a little girl who had just gotten caught with her hand in the cookie jar. Knowing that I was a retired dairy farmer, she wanted to confess that a couple days before, she had carefully checked out all the “so-called milks” on display in the dairy case but came home with one that was not a product of Canada.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me