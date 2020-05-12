Government ban misleading

Dear Editor,

“Missing the mark” (May 6,THE EQUITY) is a well-written editorial, informative and objective. Information coming from the government regarding the subject misleading, “assault-style,” it is the style look they are banning, not the function.

The Prime Minister is totally wrong and misleading with “designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.” t\That would describe a military grade rifle, 30 rounds magazine, automatic fire, no one in Canada has one like that, it is at best 5 round magazine, semi-automatic.

I question the timing of it, is it to change the channel after failing to protect Canadian lives from the virus?

In this time of crisis, instead having the citizens come together against the virus, he [Prime Minister] throws a monkey wrench in, dividing us. I think it could have waited, brought to the house and voted on properly, after all, this is a minority government, more people actually voted for the other guys, what do they have to show for but that is a whole different matter.

Alfons Kuhn

Wyman, Que.