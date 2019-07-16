Government funding to benefit numerous projects in the Pontiac

J.D. Potié PONTIAC July 5, 2019 On July 5, the Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Outaouais Ministry of Family announced that the provincial government will dish out $4.2 million to MRCs in the region over the next four years with the purpose of funding 23 projects and one sectoral study through the Fond d’appui de Rayonnement des regions (FARR). Out of the total amount, nearly $650,000 will go directly towards subsidizing projects benefitting the Pontiac, while several other initiatives will help the region as a whole.

