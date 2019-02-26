Grain on the brain: new marketing strategies

J.D. Potié

CLARENDON Feb. 20, 2019

On Wednesday, around 10 people gathered, at the Little Red Wagon Winery in Clarendon for an agricultural seminar and training session on how to assess marketing strategies in the grain industry.

The presentation, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), was intended to provide grain producers with secrets in marketing their products to yield higher efficiency in business.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me