Grand Calumet students co-author book

CALEB NICKERSON
ILE DU GRAND CALUMET May 13, 2020
On Thursday, students at École Sainte-Anne on Île du Grand Calumet got to see a book that they had collectively produced for the first time via videoconference.
Starting back in 2020, the students collaborated on the project, with the kindergarteners picking . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca