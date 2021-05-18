Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Students at École Sainte-Anne on Île du Grand Calumet have been collaboratively writing a book entitled “Le trésor du rocher-fendu”, which they got to see for the first time on Thursday in a group video conference. From left: Léa Asselin, grade 5, Joey Landry, grade 3 Daphnée Pagé, kindergarten.Photo submitted by Manon Newberry
Grand Calumet students co-author book

CALEB NICKERSON
ILE DU GRAND CALUMET May 13, 2020
On Thursday, students at École Sainte-Anne on Île du Grand Calumet got to see a book that they had collectively produced for the first time via videoconference.
Starting back in 2020, the students collaborated on the project, with the kindergarteners picking . . .

