Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Some members of Ski Pontiac and the owner of Pine Lodge gather at the entrance to the new 3.5 km trail that is being built. From left: Ski Pontiac Vice-President Kevin Seidel, Volunteer Deb Powell, President Les Orr, Pine Lodge Owner Jodi Thompson and Volunteer Doug Dawson.
Highlight News 

Grant paves the way for new Ski Pontiac trail

Emily Hsueh ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
BRISTOL Nov. 11, 2020 
The construction of a new 3.5 km ski trail is underway in Bristol as Ski Pontiac has gotten the help of an MRC Pontiac grant to establish a recreational trail for outdoor goers.
The grant, worth $42,899.26, was announced by MRC economic development director Cyndy Phillips during the Oct. 21 council meeting, and it will be used for . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca