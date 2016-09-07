Graphite deposit discovered in Waltham

CALEB NICKERSON

WALTHAM Sept. 14, 2016

A large deposit of high quality graphite has been discovered near Waltham and it could lead to further development.

The site, situated a few kilometers from the village of Waltham along the Black River, was discovered by a team of autonomous prospectors that included Jean Philippe of Luskville.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me