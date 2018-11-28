Dear Editor,

I wanted to bring your readers’ attention the great turnout on Nov. 5, in Shawville at an evening consultation with Canada’s first ever federal Minister for Seniors, Filomena Tassi.

Thank you to Café 349 for hosting approximately 50 Pontiac constituents, including a number of mayors and MRC Pontiac Warden, Jane Toller. The consultation lasted 90 minutes.

After the meeting in Shawville, Minister Tassi joined me for a visit with the residents, staff and board members at St. Joseph’s Manor in Campbell’s Bay. The Minister invited questions from the residents and related a story about her father and upbringing in Hamilton, Ont., the city she represents in the House of Commons.

