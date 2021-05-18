Green Party contestant says addressing climate change number one priority

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC May 19, 2021 Though not yet the official candidate, sole Green Party nomination contestant Shaughn McArthur has thrown his hat in the ring in the hope that he will represent the Pontiac riding on Parliament Hill. Having announced his intention to represent the Green Party on Earth Day, April 22, McArthur, a Wakefield resident, told THE EQUITY in an interview that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca