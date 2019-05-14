Groups condemn plan to exempt nuclear reactors from Bill C-69 impact assessment

Dear Editor, The Government of Canada is proposing that the project list for Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act, exempt many nuclear reactors from any environmental assessment. Civil society groups are condemning the exemption from environmental assessment under Bill C-69 and demanding that all new nuclear reactors be subjected to formal environmental assessment, as is now the case.

