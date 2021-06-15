Gypsy moths causing damage across the Pontiac

Gypsy moths are not new to the Outaouais. Scientists studied them as far back as the 1930s in Quebec. With increasing infestations in Ontario’s Lanark and Renfrew counties, the Ottawa river does not. . .

Gypsy moths are causing havoc in Eastern Ontario make an appearance on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca