Halloween in the Pontiac

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC Oct. 30-31, 2020 By the light of the blue moon, the people of the Pontiac donned their costumes and prepared their candy to celebrate Halloween. But it wasn’t just at night when the freaky festivities took place; there were many events taking place throughout the region on Oct. 30-31, with something for people of all ages to enjoy.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca