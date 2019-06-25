Haying 101

Whether you are a farmer or not very few things smell as good as a field of new mown hay. Every summer, I get dozens of questions about haying today compared to what folks observed in grampa’s time back in the 1940s. Some of these questions seem pretty basic to a farmer. I immediately think of the statement, “There is no stupid question, only a stupid answer.” My inquisitive friends make me realize that only two per cent of today’s population are farmers and the other 98 per cent of our population are not. Many of my older friends worked on a farm when they were kids but that was a half a century ago.

