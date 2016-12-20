He shoots, he scores

Bantam A Lions

The Bantam A Lions played two games over the last weekend. On Dec. 17, the Lions faced off against the Aylmer Extremes. It was a good game, a little rough but a good game. The Lions took the early lead in the first on a goal by Harry Lukacs-Hitz unassisted. Followed by two more goals in the third for a 3-0 win. Other goals were scored by Harry Hitz and Owen Ballard with help from Nick Curley and Thomas Beck.

On Sunday, the Lions traveled to Maniwaki to once again meet with the first place Mustangs.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me