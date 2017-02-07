He shoots, he scores: Bantam A, Midget A, Peewee B Lions

Bantam A Lions

The Bantam A Lions played a late game on Jan. 28 in Aylmer against the Extremes. The Lions took the early lead in the first on a goal from Harry Lukacs-Hitz assisted by Shane Kelly and Ethan Queale. The Extremes were able to even it up in the second with neither team netting another by the time the buzzer sounded.

