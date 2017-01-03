He shoots, he scores: Midget A Lions

Midget A Lions

On Dec. 23 the Midget A Lions travelled to Aylmer to play the Icebergs. The Icebergs took a two goal lead in the first period. The Lions’ Will Hayes scored late in the first to narrow the gap, with assists by Kaleb Hodgins and Evan Atkinson.

It wasn’t until the third period when Evan Atkinson netted one, with helpers from Kaleb Hodgins and Mike O’Reilly. The final score of 2-2 ended 2016 for the Lions with a 8-1-7 record, currently in first place in their division.

The next game for the Lions will take place, at home, on Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m., when they will play the first of back-to-back games against the Aylmer Extremes.

Submitted by Jaime Christie-Stewart

