He shoots, he scores: Pontiac Lions hockey excitement in out-of-town games

Midget A Pontiac Lions

The Midget A Pontiac Lions were on the road this weekend. They played the Aylmer Vikings at the Robinson arena in Aylmer on Nov. 19. The first period was scoreless and Lions’ Evan Atkinson scored in the second. It was the third period where the Lions came out strong, scoring four more goals (Cole Sheppard, Jon Arthurs with two and Kaleb Hodgins were the goal scorers with assists by Will Lafleur and Mike O’Reilly.) Lions goaltender, Jeremy Poulin registered his first shut-out of the season!

