He shoots, he scores SDMHA hockey

Midget A Lions

The Midget A Pontiac Lions kicked off their playoff run on March 8, hosting the Gatineau Patriotes.

The first period was full of scoring action with three goals for the Lions. Jon Arthurs, Mike O’Reilly and Nick Emmerson each recorded a goal, and Evan Atkinson assisted on the first and third goals. In the third period, Atkinson scored with help from Arthurs. The final score was 4-0.

