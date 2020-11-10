Health care transport costs up 60 per cent

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC Nov. 11, 2020 The cost of transportation to and from Pontiac health care facilities has increased by around 60 per cent over the last five years, according to data acquired by THE EQUITY through an access to information request. According to the table provided, the local health authority spent $205,010.82 on transport through several taxi companies in the 2015/16 fiscal year. Over the same time period in 2019/20, the total had surged to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca