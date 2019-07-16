Health care workers speak out about short-staffing

cALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC July 17, 2019 Local health care workers are speaking out about their work conditions, and are calling on officials to step up their staffing efforts. Several personal support workers (PAB) employed at the long-term care facilities in the region spoke to The Equity under the condition that their names wouldn’t be published, due to fear of repercussions from their employer, CISSSO. For the same reason, many PABs contacted by The Equity either didn’t respond or declined to speak. Those that did, spoke of chronic short-staffing, which is increasingly causing burnout among those pulling double duty.

