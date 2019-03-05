Saturday, March 9, 2019
The Equity
Volunteers from the Area Parish of Renfrew-Pontiac held their annual Pancake breakfast at the TCRA on Sunday, serving up pancakes, pork and more for their hungry guests. From left: Peter Reid and Kathy Peck show off the morning’s meal, working as the tireless servers.
News 

Heaping helpings of hotcakes

Liz Draper

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
LADYSMITH March 3, 2019
Flapjacks and plenty of pork were on Sunday’s menu at the TCRA, where volunteers from the Area Parish of Renfrew-Pontiac served up full plates for a favourite community meal.
With syrup flowing and pancakes stacked high, the annual breakfast serves as a popular fundraiser for the local Anglican churches, not to mention an eagerly awaited gathering for the hungry guests.

