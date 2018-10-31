Hearty harvest for Anglican community

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Oct. 25, 2018

The St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall proved bountiful last Thursday, as it overflowed with guests for the annual Harvest Supper.

Around 200 individuals were served at the hall, dining on a feast of ham, meatballs, potatoes, beans, and much more, plus a huge selection of desserts. All food was prepared by the community, and the organizing committee was prepared to feed much more, as they always are.

