Helicopter survey reveals anomalies in exploration project

ANDREA CRANFIELD

L’ÎLE-DU-GRAND-CALUMET

Sept. 28, 2016

Mining exploration company Sphinx Resources Ltd. recently released the results of a helicopter survey done over L’Île-du-Grand-Calumet where electromagnetic anomalies were discovered.

These electromagnetic anomalies were found two to three kilometers south-southeast of the former New Calumet Mine and had not previously been detected.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me