Help wanted

Last week it was discovered that the Pontiac Community Hospital (PCH) would likely experience an interruption to their obstetrical services at the end of this week, lasting approximately a month. The reason is that there just aren’t enough nurses available to adequately staff the department. According to multiple sources, overtime has increased in the past months as the staff at PCH valiantly tried to make do with the resources available to them. Burning out front-line staff with an excessive workload isn’t a viable route forward, and it’s miraculous that they’ve put up with everything so far.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.