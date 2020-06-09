Tuesday, June 9, 2020
News 

High speed internet coming to thousands of households in Pontiac, Valleé de Gatineau

Liz Draper

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI
PONTIAC June 1, 2020
Connexion Fibre Picanoc (CFP) has announced over 6,700 households will be provided with high-speed internet in Pontiac and the Valleé de Gatineau.
The press release, issued on June 1, said the project will reach 35 municipalities and cost about $57.5 million.
Over 3,000 km of . . .

 

