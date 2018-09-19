High tea at St. Joseph’s Convent in Chapeau

Caleb Nickerson, The equity

A High Tea and fashion show was held at St. Joseph’s Convent in Chapeau on Sunday afternoon, serving as a fundraiser for the gallery that owner Réjean Marion is aiming on the premises. In the other room, resident convent artist Patricia Graveline displayed her magnificent originals and reproductions of Andy Worhol. Pictured, Carol Ann Tackne, Jayne Powers and Hazel Gagnon take a pause from their crumpets for a photo.

