High Valley brings “turbocharged” tunes

CHRIS LOWREY

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC Aug. 22, 2018

Canadian country music duo High Valley will be playing the main stage at the fair on Sept. 2.

The band is made up of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel.

The brothers are currently touring the U.S. to promote their most-recent acoustic EP, The Farmhouse Sessions.

The album features their debut single “Make You Mine” as well as well as their Canadian Country Music Chart-topping single “I Be U Be.”

“Make You Mine” is the band’s first major label single after inking a deal with Atlantic Records/ Warner Music Nashville.

