Historical Society holds fifth annual barbeque

Liz Draper, THE EQUITY

The Pontiac Historical Society held its fifth annual fundraiser barbeque outside Joanne’s Valu-mart in Shawville on Aug. 4. From left: PHS President Chris Seifried, Makayla Kluke, Rebecca Kelly, Robert Wills and Marilee De Lombard. Proceeds from the barbeque are going towards offsetting operating costs.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me