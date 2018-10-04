History repeats itself

While in Europe on an agricultural tour about fifty years ago, I got a rude awakening to the haves and the have nots.

As I admired a giant, pristine castle complete with a moat I asked, “Who owns that beautiful castle?” The farmer who farmed there replied, “That’s the landlord’s castle.” When I asked if he (the farmer) lived there the farmer quickly replied, “No, that’s the landlord’s he lives on the French Riviera most of the time, but I did meet him once about six years ago when he spent the weekend at the castle.” I then asked the farmer where he lived. He replied in the end of that 300-year-old barn over there with my wife and three kids.

