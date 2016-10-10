Hockey Day in Shawville a rousing success

Chris Lowrey

SHAWVILLE Oct. 15, 2016

Junior hockey made a fun-filled return to Shawville on Saturday evening, even if it was just for one night.

The arena was packed all day as several Shawville minor hockey teams played games for the crowds.

Later on that night, the Central Canada Hockey League’s Nepean Raiders played the Pembroke Lumber Kings in front more than 350 local hockey fans.

