Petes Sales

Hockey Day in Shawville a rousing success

10-19minor_hockey_week

Players from the Shawville Minor Hockey Association get instructions from the Association President Diana Desabrais. The youngsters led the two CCHL teams onto the ice before Saturday night’s game.

10-19minor_hockey_week2

Chris Lowrey, The Equity Players from the Shawville Minor Hockey Association circle the ice with flags from Nepean and Pembroke teams as part of the opening ceremonies.

Chris Lowrey
SHAWVILLE Oct. 15, 2016
Junior hockey made a fun-filled return to Shawville on Saturday evening, even if it was just for one night.
The arena was packed all day as several Shawville minor hockey teams played games for the crowds.
Later on that night, the Central Canada Hockey League’s Nepean Raiders played the Pembroke Lumber Kings in front more than 350 local hockey fans.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
 Remember Me  
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login