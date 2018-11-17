Hockey home game shutout

The Midget A Lions hit the ice at home on Saturday to play the Icebergs from Aylmer, Que. It was a fast paced game with play moving from one end to the other with only a few penalties. The first period went quickly with no scoring.

The second period saw the Lions fly into action with scoring starting halfway in. Tyler Stanton started it off with a beautiful pass from Evan Atkinson and Ryan Lang. The second goal soared past the Aylmer goalie on a rocket fired from Connor Gilpin at the point, off a face off pass from Nick Curley. Atkinson netted the next two with helpers coming from Gilpin, Carson Rusenstrom and Hunter Lukacs-Hitz.

The third period brought one more for the Lions from Stanton assisted by Thomas Beck. The Lions added another victory with a score of 5-0.

The Midget A upcoming schedule has them on the road next weekend in Aylmer, Que. on Saturday and Gatineau, Que. on Sunday. Their next home game is Dec. 1.

Submitted by Diana Desabrais

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me