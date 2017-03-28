Hooley to help battle cancer

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON

SHAWVILLE

March 25, 2017

Musicians carrying all sorts of instruments came through the back door at St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall on Saturday evening to play for a special fundraiser edition of the weekly Friday night Hooley.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me