Hospital Foundation sees dip in donations, looks to future projects

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE March 10, 2021 Despite the pandemic putting a damper on fundraising efforts, the Pontiac Community Hospital Foundation is still looking to do their part to help out and the members are hoping for big things in 2021. The foundation was formed with the goal of purchasing equipment that the health care professionals at the hospital could put to good use. Founding President Dr. Tom O’Neill explained that the group has raised between . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca