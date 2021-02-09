Hospital overtime tops $1 million
CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC Feb. 10, 2021
Overtime hours at the Pontiac Hospital have more than quadrupled since 2014, and topped a million dollars a year in 2020.
THE EQUITY obtained the information through several access to information requests and it provides a precise picture of just how much chronic short-staffing is costing the regional health authority.
This article will focus on the hospital numbers specifically, but there will be a follow up in the coming weeks examining the region’s long-term care facilities, which this newspaper has previously shown to be in a similar situation.
The numbers for the year 2020 follow a disturbing trend line that THE EQUITY first covered in an article published on Dec. 4, 2019.
Back in 2014, prior to . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca