Hot shots take to the ice at the Shawville Curling Club

Wade Ellison was crowned the winner of the fourth annual Hot Shots skills competiton, taking home a Jonathan Toews Team Canada jersey and bragging rights for the year. From left: Jeff Russell, Ellison and Sonia Campbell.

 Nearly 30 curlers gathered at the Shawville Curling Club on Friday night to test their mettle at the fourth annual Hot Shots skills competition. Above, Trevor Tanguay keeps his eyes on the target.

Brett MacKechnie fires a rock at the fourth annual Hot Shots skills competition at the Shawville Curling Club on Friday night.

Caleb Nickerson
SHAWVILLE March 31, 2017
Nearly 30 curlers gathered at the Shawville Curling Club on Friday night to test their mettle at the fourth annual Hot Shots skills competition. The night was free to members and featured curlers of all ages and skill levels.
The format is derived from the annual event of the same name that precedes Canada’s women’s and men’s national curling championships.

