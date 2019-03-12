Tuesday, March 12, 2019
The Equity
Letters to the Editor 

How do we know?

Liz Draper

Dear Editor,
Epistemology is the branch of philosophy which deals with asking how do we know what we know? It’s one of those university courses easily dismissed by, ‘When am I ever going to need this in real life?’
The coming of the Information Age brought astounding, sometimes overwhelming advances in data sharing, but with that came a flood of distracting data — more misinformation than enlightenment.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of THE EQUITY Premium or Online service.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.