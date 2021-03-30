How the Pontiac shaped a two-sport champion, hall of fame inductee

EMILY HSUEH SHAWVILLE March 31, 2021 Leading professional careers in not one, but two sports, Kelly Raimon has made a name for herself after a long and accomplished career. Though she has travelled across the United States and played in countless competitions, the Pontiac High School alum said her time in the Pontiac shaped her into the athlete she is now. Raimon, who was previously known as Kelly Schumacher in the Pontiac before she was married, attended PHS from 1990 - 1995 and was heavily involved in the athletic community. For her accomplishments from high school to present, she has been . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca