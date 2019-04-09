How to save a life

Last Tuesday, Nova Scotia’s Premier Stephen McNeil introduced new legislation that will make organ and tissue donations in the province automatic, a policy known as ‘presumed consent.’ Instead of filling out paperwork that comes with driver’s licenses or health cards, citizens will all be considered organ donors, though they and their family will have the choice to opt out. Minors and people unable to consent for themselves will be exempt.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.