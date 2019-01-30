How to survive all the sicknesses

by Shelley Heaphy

With a child’s first year in daycare or school there can be a lot of unwanted sickness. When our eldest started school (the same can be said for a child’s first year of daycare) we experienced at least one family member sick each week, throat infections, ear infections, colds, flu, cough and the list goes on! I’m sure I’m not the only one having lived with this so I thought I would share some ways I’ve been surviving with three little ones and sickness!

Having sick kids is the worst. Not only is it awful to see them so sad and so sick and know there’s not much you can do to help them. It’s also hard to play the guessing game. I’m always guessing as to whether or not I should be running them to the emergency room or CLSC or whether I should be trying to see my doctor.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me