Hunting for treats at the Quyon Library

CALEB NICKERSON

QUYON March 29, 2018

On March 29, dozens of youngsters turned out to the Quyon library to hunt for some multicoloured treats.

The overcast sky and slight drizzle did nothing to quell the children’s excitement, and as soon as the back doors of the building were opened they scattered across the lawn with their parents in tow, looking for the eggs bearing numbers that matched those on their paper bags.

Librarian Suzanne Lyndon explained that this is the third year the event has been held, and said it’s usually a big hit. She put together this year’s festivities along with her colleague Glenda Nitche, aimed at those 12 years of age and younger.

