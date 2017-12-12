Hydro-Quebec information meeting

PONTIAC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Press Release

SHAWVILLE Dec. 8, 2017

On Dec. 8 two board members, Todd Hoffman and Brian Wallace of the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce participated in an information meeting at Hydro-Québec concerning the upcoming refurbishment of the Bryson generating station in Bryson.

The purpose of the meeting was to begin early contact with the Pontiac business community to ensure that businesses are aware of the potential opportunities that will be associated with the project.

