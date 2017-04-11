Hydro Quebec overcharges clients

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC April 12, 2017

It was revealed last week that Hydro Quebec overcharged clients for electricity dating back to 2008.

The utility company said that it took in an extra $1.4 billion more than it should have from Quebec residents.

This amounts to nearly $350 in extra charges per customer.

However, Hydro Quebec insists it didn’t overbill customers.

