I may have crushed some grapes, but I didn’t whine (that much) By Caleb Nickerson

I had responded to an open call for hands to pick grapes at the Little Red Wagon Winery in Clarendon, and I had no idea what to expect as I puttered down chemin du Calumet Ouest.

I’d done some basic research at the office while sipping my morning coffee, but that’s kind of like taking a theoretical Phys. Ed. class. Some things you have to experience first-hand.

According to Wikiped – er, the host of reputable wine sites I read, I would be taking part in what the French call a ‘vendange’, one of the most crucial steps in the winemaking process. Apparently, this harvest is traditionally a community event, bringing out friends and neighbours to throw out their backs and blow out their knees, together.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me